Clarinda BBB beats Savannah

The Clarinda boys basketball team crossed into Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 24, and earned a 56-35 win over Savannah Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter. Savannah cut the lead to 32-20 at halftime and 41-31 entering the final period, but the Cardinals outscored the Savages 15-4 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones led Clarinda with 12 points each, with Brown adding five assists, four steals and three rebounds and Jones contributing seven steals, five rebounds and three assists.

Creighton Tuzzio and Justus Fine added eight points and three rebounds each for Clarinda, with Tuzzio also distributing four assists. Adam Johnson added seven points and Wyatt Schmitt scored five to go with 10 rebounds.

Ethan McAndrews and Andrew Jones scored two points and secured three rebounds each for the Cardinals, who improved to 8-8 on the season.

The Cardinals are back home Thursday on the back end of a non-conference girl/boy doubleheader against East Mills.