WATERLOO — The Clarinda boys bowling team competed in their second state tournament in school history and lost 3-1 to the eventual champion at the Class 1A Boys Team State Bowling Tournament Monday, Feb. 20, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

They entered the bracketed tournament as the number seven seed and were simply out-bowled by a Maquoketa team that went on to win the state title.

The Cardinals rolled their best games of the day in the middle of the initial 15 baker games that started the tournament. Those 15 games were then used to seed the bracketed tournament, which amounted to a best three out of five baker game format in each round.

Clarinda lost its opening game of the quarterfinals by just four pins 193-189 and then saw Maquoketa break 200 in its other two wins. Clarinda lost game two 209-190, stayed alive with a 221-178 win in game three and then lost 208-191 in game four, ending their tournament.

“The boys had a good day,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said. “In their quarterfinal they bowled well, unfortunately Maquoketa was just a little better. That’s a bad thing about bowling is that you can’t control what the other team does.”

Clarinda didn’t roll a game above 200 until a 224 in game five. The Cardinals were in seventh after five games when all the teams changed lanes. After a 162 in game six, the Cardinals went 222, 225 and 257 in their next three games. Even after a 179 in game 10, the Cardinals had leaped into fifth going into the next lane change. Just one of their last five games was above 200, however, and the Cardinals finished their 15 games with a score of 2,943, only 47 pins back of fifth.

Three of the six Cardinals in Monday’s lineup exit the program.

“This group is my first group I have had for four years,” Woods said, “and I’ll miss them. Ronnie (Weidman), Levi (Wise) and Owen (Johnson) are fun kids; they work hard and they have all done big things for us. Ronnie and Owen brought us here two years ago and Levi shot so well at districts this year.”