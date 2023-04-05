Brevin Coston fired a 40 to lead the Clarinda boys golf team to a 166-183 home win over Shenandoah Tuesday, April 4.

The weather became a factor late in the dual with the athletes having to be pulled off the course once, but everyone was able to complete nine holes.

Coston’s 40 was one stroke better than teammate Manny Eberly and Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler. The tiebreaker went to Spangler giving him runner-up honors.

Clarinda’s top five were all between 40 and 43 with Kort Neal shooting a 42 and James McCall and Karsten Beckel a 43. Caden Butt added a 46 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

Spangler was six strokes ahead of his next best teammate, but the last five were all between 47 and 51. Logan Twyman and Jacob Dunkeson shot matching 47s. Brody Burdorf completed Shenandoah’s team score with a 48. Ethan Laughlin fired a 50 and Tyler Babe a 51 for the Mustangs.

Next for Clarinda is a trip to Maryville Monday while Shenandoah hosts its annual tournament Tuesday.