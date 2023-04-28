All six members of the Clarinda boys golf team shot between 46 and 49, while Harlan had three golfers lower than that in a 170-186 Harlan victory Thursday, April 27, at the Harlan Country Club.

Harlan’s Jace Gubbles earned medalist honors with a 39, while teammate Braydon Ernst was runner-up with a 42.

Brevin Coston and Caden Butt led the Cardinals with matching 46s. James McCall and Kort Neal both finished at 47 to complete Clarinda’s team score.

Karsten Beckel and Grant Turner were also in the varsity lineup and both finished with a 49.

The Cardinals are back on the course Saturday at the Sidney Tournament.