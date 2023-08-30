SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda boys rolled to a team title with five of the top 11 finishers, including the top two, at the Shenandoah Early Bird Cross Country Meet Tuesday, Aug. 29.

It was the third try for Shenandoah to host the meet after it was moved twice the week prior because of heat.

The Cardinal boys had a good run winning the team title, as did the Clarinda girls as they finished second, trailing only Harlan. The Cardinal girls were led by Raenna Henke’s runner-up finish.

Hailey Egbert was the only Shenandoah athlete in the girls field and ran to a third-place finish. The Shenandoah boys finished fifth in the team race.

Essex had just one athlete in both the boys and girls races.

Clarinda senior Treyton Schaapherder won his second race of the season in as many tries, finishing the five kilometer course in 16 minutes, 30 seconds, beating the field by more than 50 seconds.

“It’s been a ton of fun so far,” Schaapherder said. “I’m really glad with how my training is shaping up. I have had a lot of fun these last two meets.”

Junior teammate Kyle Wagoner stayed with Schaapherder as long as he could, finishing in 17:22 to take second. While Wagoner was well off of his teammate’s pace, he was 54 seconds clear of third-place finisher Emmanuel Grass of Red Oak. Wagoner said the goals are big.

“Treyton and I have said top five at state,” Wagoner said, “and we’re ranked right up there. We just want to push that even further.”

Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer is thrilled with what her top two boys have been able to accomplish already this season, as they now sit first and third on Clarinda’s all-time cross country list.

“They wanted fast times and both did a fantastic job,” Mayer said. “They had to challenge themselves a bit because they didn’t have anyone else close. The other boys are asking them for tips now, which is neat. A lot of the (younger athletes on the team) hadn’t gone out for cross country before and they are looking at them and wanting to be like them.”

One of those youngsters, freshman Hayden Hash, earned a sixth-place overall finish as Clarinda’s third fastest in a time of 18:58. Alex Lihs took eighth in 19:17 and Grant Barr was Clarinda’s final scorer in 11th at 19:28.

Each team was able to put unlimited entries in each race and it was Morgan Manes and Malcolm Taylor who earned the final two varsity spots for the Cardinals. Manes finished 21st in 20:05 and Taylor 30th in 21:06.

Other Cardinals in the field were: Isaiah Stogdill, Creighton Bird, Jonah Norton, Ben Miller, Jack Kline, Corban Hunter, Cesar Zavala, Ian Smith and Garrison Hickey.

The Cardinals scored 27 points, beating out Harlan’s runner-up total of 48, to capture the team championship.

Overall, six teams posted a team score and the host Mustangs finished fifth with 107 points.

“When I compare this team to where they were a year ago, I’m very pleased with their improvement,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “That being said I don’t think we were quite as sharp as we were on Saturday. As a coach, when you have a day like (Tuesday), you go back to the drawing board to find the solution to making the crew feel healthier and more confident.”

Freshman Luke Daoust led the Mustangs for the second consecutive meet. He came in 12th overall in a time of 19:31. Campbell said it was a strong second half from Daoust to lead the way.

Davin Holste had a good start for the Mustangs and was Shenandoah’s second fastest finisher, taking 23rd in 20:21.

“Davin ran another strong race,” Campbell said. “He is doing a nice job of getting out early and putting himself with quality runners. That is definitely paying off for him.”

Andrew Lawrence and Hunter Kellogg took the next two spots for Shenandoah with Lawrence finishing 27th in 21:02 and Kellogg 31st in 21:09. Damien Little Thunder was Shenandoah’s final scorer, coming in 39th in 21:54.

“Andrew and Hunter worked well together throughout the race,” Campbell said. “Both are providing great leadership. Damien is continuing to close the gap on his teammates. I like the way he is working.”

Earning the final two varsity spots for the Mustangs were Conor O’Hara, who finished 50th in 23:02, and a 58th-place mark from Rafe Rodewald in 23:45.

Other Mustangs in the field were: Dalton Kellogg, Jonah Chandler, Ryan Lawrence, Will Stevenson, Luke Mather, Lucas Sun, Vincent Ford, Hendrix Palmer, Michael Gearhart and Carter Phipps.

Tony Racine and Ella Sandahl made up Essex’s team for the meet. Racine came out strong in the boys race and took 10th in a field of 87 with a finishing time of 19:22.

“It felt great staying with the leaders,” Racine said. “I had a good time in Glenwood and here and those times compared well with last year. I’m hoping to break 18 (minutes) this season and hopefully get to state.”

Sandahl finished 27th in a field of 71 girls in a finishing time of 25:44.

Egbert was the only Shenandoah athlete in the girls field and had a strong finish to hold off Harlan’s Allie Anderson for third. Egbert’s time was 21:51.

“I was really relaxed,” Egbert said, “and had a great mindset coming into the race.”

Shenandoah co-coaches Liz Skillern and Emma Roberts were pleased with Egbert’s race as well.

“She looks like a runner out there and her focus is good,” Skillern said. “We saw her right after mile two (Tuesday) and she looked hot and tired, but she bounced back and had an excellent finish.”

“Her mental toughness has grown a lot,” Roberts added.

The only two athletes ahead of Egbert were Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman and Clarinda’s Raenna Henke. Henke was second in 20:09, just 31 seconds off of Sonderman.

“Raenna did a good job of closing the gap,” Mayer said. “Lindsey is fantastic and cross country is her sport and Raenna just wanted to get closer (Tuesday than she was Saturday) and she did a really good job of that.”

Henke had a couple teammates join her in the top 10, both newcomers to the program. Riley King was seventh in 22:45 and Elaina Hesse finished ninth in 22:54.

“I’m just trying to encourage the incoming runners and new freshmen,” Henke said. “If we can make it to state again that would be super awesome as that’s a good experience and is really fun with the team. I just want to see how fast we can get with the new freshmen. They are pretty strong.”

Returner Richlyn Muff was next for Clarinda, finishing 19th in 24:54. She was followed by a pair of freshmen in Charlotte Gerdts and Kylar Downey, who were 22nd and 23rd with matching times of 25:09.

Mayer said what her youngsters have accomplished already this season, on both the girls and boys teams, has been incredible to watch.

“They like the atmosphere and the competition,” Mayer said, “and for some of them it helps with their other sports. Part of it too is the kids that did have spots before are having to work hard to earn and keep their spots. It’s a good, friendly competition.”

Taylor Rasmussen earned the final varsity spot for the Clarinda girls, finishing 26th in 25:34.

Other Cardinals in the field were: Addison Moore, Kambry Gordon, Elayna Kirchner, Aubrey Renander, Hannah Higgins and Britney Kolamneo.

The Cardinals were second in the team race with 53 points, only trailing Harlan’s 25.

Next for Clarinda, Shenandoah and Essex is the Clarinda meet Tuesday, Sept. 5. The meet has been moved this year to the former Clarinda Academy grounds on the north side of town. Mayer said it will be a fantastic course for athletes and fans alike.

“When Clarinda Academy closed, it opened up all that area of grass that no one was using,” Mayer said. “We’re using (those facilities) for other sports and I wondered why we aren’t using this. It’s a beautiful facility and campus. Spectators will love it because there is shade and they’ll be able to see the kids in so many spots.”