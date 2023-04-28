The Clarinda boys tennis team earned its first win of the season, beating Harlan 7-2 Thursday, April 27.

Harlan’s No. 1 player, Andrew Andersen, won both of his matches on the day, but the Cardinals won the rest to earn the home win.

Clarinda’s Grant Barr and Paxton Tomkinson earned 10-1 wins at No. 2 and No. 6 singles, with Barr beating Edgar Mena and Tomkinson downing Brock Limerick. Brady Cox earned a 10-2 win over Eric Torneten at No. 4.

The other two Cardinal wins in singles were close matches. Ben Miller beat Keyton Francis 10-8 at No. 3 singles and Dillon Hunter was a 10-8 winner over Garrett Hillwick at No. 5.

Drake Riddle lost to Anderson 10-4 at No. 1 singles and Riddle and Barr also lost 10-4 at No. 1 doubles, with Andersen and Mena earning the win.

Miller and Hunter were together at No. 2 doubles and beat Francis and Torneten 10-5. Cox and Tomkinson were also a 10-5 winner at No. 3 doubles, beating Willwick and Limerick.

Next for Clarinda is the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Monday in Shenandoah.