A new-look Clarinda boys tennis team won just nine total games in a 9-0 loss at Lewis Central Thursday, March 30, in the Cardinals’ season opener.

With most of the Cardinals seeing their first career varsity action, they were beaten soundly by the Titans, who improved to 3-0 on the season.

Freshman Paxton Tomkinson was the closest Cardinal to earning a win, losing an 8-3 decision at number six singles to Bryson Jensen.

Drake Riddle opened the season in the number one singles spot for the Cardinals and lost 8-2 to Christian Jensen. Riddle teamed up with Grant Barr at the top doubles spot and dropped an 8-2 decision to Jensen and Payton Fort. Barr and Fort matched up at number two singles with Fort winning 8-1.

Ben Miller was the other Cardinal to earn a game win, losing 8-1 to Drew White at number three singles.

Clarinda’s Dillion Hunter and Brady Cox dropped 8-0 decisions to Broedy Johnson and Colby Souther at the fourth and fifth singles positions.

The other two doubles matches were also 8-0 wins for Lewis Central, with Miller and Hunter losing to White and Johnson at number two and Cox and Tomkinson falling to Souther and Jensen at number three.

The Cardinals come home for their next competition, Monday against Glenwood.