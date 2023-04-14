The Clarinda boys tennis team wasn’t able to earn a match win in a 9-0 home loss to Maryville on Thursday, April 13.

Ian Smith was the closest Cardinal to a win, falling 8-3 at the No. 6 position.

The rest of the singles matches were 8-0 or 8-1 with Drake Riddle, Brady Cox and Paxton Tomkinson all dropping 8-1 decisions at the Nos. 1, 4 and 5 positions.

Clarinda’s Grant Barr lost 8-0 to Karson Blaine Teale at No. 2 singles while Dillon Hunter also fell 8-0 at No. 3 with George Thomas Groumoutis earning the victory.

Riddle and Barr lost 8-2 at the top doubles spot to Teale and Jaxson Staples. Hunter and Smith also fell 8-2 at the No. 2 position to a duo that included Maryville’s top singles player, Kristian Mendez. Cox and Tomkinson dropped an 8-0 decision at No. 3 doubles.

The Cardinals return to Hawkeye 10 Conference play Monday at home against St. Albert.