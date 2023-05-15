The Clarinda boys tennis team saw its season come to an end with a 5-0 loss at Lewis Central Friday, May 12, at a Class 1A Substate 8 first round team dual.

The second-seeded Titans then beat Denison 5-2 later in the day to advance to the substate final.

The Cardinals weren’t able to take a set from the Titans with Lewis Central sweeping the top two spots. Drake Riddle lost 6-0, 6-0 to Christian Jensen at No. 1 and Grant Barr dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Payton Fort at No. 2.

Lewis Central won one more match by a 6-0, 6-0 score with Broedy Johnson beating Clarinda’s Brady Cox at the No. 4 spot.

The other two Titan wins came at the third and fifth positions. Ben Miller lost 6-3, 6-1 to Drew White at No. 3 and Dillon Hunter fell 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 to Colby Souther.

Once the fifth team point was scored and the dual secured, the dual was over and the No. 6 singles match pulled from the court. Clarinda’s Ian Smith lost the first set to Bryson Jensen 6-2.