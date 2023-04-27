The Clarinda boys tennis team left Red Oak with a 9-0 loss Tuesday, April 25.

The Cardinals were as close as 8-4 in a couple matches, while Red Oak also won one match by an 8-0 score.

Drake Riddle was one of the closer Cardinals, falling 8-3 to Max DeVries at No. 1 singles. Grant Barr dropped the 8-0 decision to Brett Erickson at two singles. Riddle and Barr lost 8-1 to DeVries and Erickson at No. 1 doubles.

Clarinda’s Ben Miller lost 8-2 at No. 3 singles to Joshua LeRette and Brady Cox lost 8-3 to Braden Woods at No. 4. Miller and Cox were paired at No. 2 doubles and lost 8-4 to Woods and Jonah Wemhoff.

Dillon Hunter was the closest Cardinal to victory in singles play, losing 8-4 to Wemhoff at No. 5. Ian Smith dropped an 8-2 decision to James Gass at No. 6. Hunter and Smith then fell 8-3 to LeRette and Gass at No. 3 doubles.

The Cardinals are on the road again Thursday, taking on Harlan.