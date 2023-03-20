The Clarinda basketball and wrestling cheerleading teams wrapped up their seasons with their annual banquet Monday, March 13.

Wrestling cheer coach Shala Stroud and basketball cheer coach Misty Wissel spent time talking about each of their girls and their contributions this season.

Both teams lose a lot, with five of the seven basketball cheerleaders exiting the program as seniors and three of the seven wrestling cheerleaders also being seniors.

Wrestling cheer seniors Phoebe Garrett, DaNae Larson and Taylor Wagoner as well as basketball cheer seniors Jorja Brown, Arin Eberly, Mayson Hartley and Skylar Kelley all received the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Academic Award.

Both teams also received the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for a team GPA of 3.25 or higher.