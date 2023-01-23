Clarinda cheerleaders earn state selection

Three Clarinda basketball cheerleaders have been selected to be part of a 50-person all-star squad that will perform at the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games Saturday, March 25.

Clarinda cheer coach Misty Wissel announces that seniors Jorja Brown and Mayson Hartley as well as sophomore Emma Hanson will be part of the squad that will perform a choreographed routine at halftime of the boys and girls consolation and championship games.

The three Cardinal athletes sent in video auditions to the Iowa Cheer Coaches Association state office and were selected by a panel of cheer coaches.

The cheer squad will practice the day prior to their performance, which takes place at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.