Four area cheerleaders spent last week in Cedar Falls and cheered at the Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic, held Saturday, July 22, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

The best senior football players in the state gathered for the all-star contest while some of the state’s best cheerleaders showed off their skills as well.

Clarinda’s DaNae Larson and Taylor Wagoner as well as Essex’s Olivia Baker and Kirsten Kalkas were part of the cheer squad.

The cheer athletes reported Monday, July 17, to the University of Northern Iowa to begin preparations. They practiced twice per day and took part in several activities across town throughout the week. The week concluded with the Honors Banquet Friday evening and then the parade, pep rally and game Saturday.

Clarinda senior Tadyn Brown was scheduled to compete in the game for the South Team, but had to leave during the practice week. Clarinda head football coach Collin Bevins was an assistant coach for the South Team, which lost 29-15.