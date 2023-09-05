For the second week in a row, the Clarinda football team earned an easy victory over a rival, winning 56-0 at Red Oak Friday, Sept. 1.

The Cardinals rushed for 218 yards for the game with Dominick Polsley accounting for 145 of those yards and four of the seven Cardinal touchdowns. The Cardinals also converted all seven two-point conversions they attempted.

Clarinda scored 24 points in both of the first two quarters before cruising in the second half, including eight third quarter points, to improve to 2-0.

Noah Harris added 42 rushing yards and a touchdown for Clarinda. The sophomore quarterback also passed for 71 yards and a score, a 20-yard strike to Karsten Beckel. Harris only attempted seven passes, but completed six of them for 71 yards. Beckel caught three passes for 36 yards. Nolan Wyman caught two balls and Andrew Jones one. Karson Downey added 36 yards rushing for the Cardinals while Jaxon Miers contributed Clarinda’s other touchdown as part of his 20-yard rushing day.

Red Oak managed just 28 yards of offense for the game, all through the air on two Masen Fisher completions. The Tigers had zero rushing yards on 25 attempts.

Downey led Clarinda’s defense with 5.5 tackles and two tackles for loss. Jase Wilmes added five tackles, including two for loss. Levi Spire and Brayden Nothwehr contributed three tackles each with Nothwehr also finishing with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. William Sump and Caleb Shane also recovered a fumble each for the Cardinals.

Clarinda improved to 2-0 on the season while Red Oak fell to 0-2. Next for Clarinda is the non-district finale at a Treynor team that is also 2-0 with victories over Tri-Center and St. Albert by a combined score of 76-6.