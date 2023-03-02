CLARINDA — There was an obvious theme as the Clarinda girls basketball team celebrated their season at the end-of-season banquet Tuesday, Feb. 28; they are close and excited for the future.

The Cardinals won eight games this season, the program’s highest win total in 10 years and scored 42.6 points per game, the highest mark in eight years.

The Cardinals accomplished that with a 12-athlete varsity roster that included just two seniors in Taylor Cole and Amelia Hesse and had as many freshmen and sophomores as juniors and seniors.

Five Cardinals were given team awards during the banquet. Senior Taylor Cole earned the Cardinal Award, which includes a player’s actions on and off the court. Addy Wagoner was named Offensive MVP and Jerzee Knight Defensive MVP. Sage Howard was named the Most Improved Player and Kelby Gray the Energy Girl Award.

Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said the program made good strides forward in this, his third season, leading the program. He said that started in the summer with open gyms, camps and summer weights. He said that offseason work has helped not just his basketball program, but all of Clarinda girls sports and he feels all Clarinda girls programs are “close to breaking through a wall,” in terms of competing with some of the best teams in the area.

Hanafan said when he arrived in Clarinda prior to his first season as head coach, there were only about 10 girls coming to summer weights. Last summer, that number averaged around 50.

Hanafan said it was a fun season in part because of how the girls treated each other, and that having a group that was as close as they were was great to see and coach. He added that he’s very excited for the future of the program.

Wagoner and Cole received Hawkeye 10 All-Conference recognition with Wagoner being named to the second team. She was the first Cardinal to earn better than honorable mention since Maddie Hartley was a second team pick in 2018.

Clarinda girls basketball also earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for a team GPA greater than 3.25. Hesse and Cole also earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Academic Award.