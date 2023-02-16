CLARINDA — For the second year in a row the Clarinda girls bowling team will compete in the Class 1A State Team Bowling Tournament.

The Cardinals rolled to the Class 1A District Title, held at Clarinda’s Frontier Lanes Monday, Feb. 13. Additionally, Clarinda’s Andi Woods, Maddie Smith and Ally Johnson earned three of the four places in the individual state qualifying tournament, held later in the day Monday, also at Frontier Lanes.

The Cardinal girls posted a team score of 2,581 pins over 15 baker games, beating runner-up Red Oak in the six-team field by 561 pins.

In the individual portion of the tournament, Woods was the tournament runner-up with a three-game series score of 544. Smith was third with a 522 and Johnson took fourth with a 518.

“It’s exciting,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said on her team’s day as a whole. “Our regular season was so good, so it would have been super disappointing not to qualify. Our seniors are super pleased and we’re super excited.”

The defending state runners-up in Class 1A ended any suspense in the team tournament very early, leading by nearly 200 pins after just five games.

The best game of the day for the Cardinals was number seven with a 204, followed closely by their 13th game’s score of 201. They were above 180 in an additional five games.

“They took care of business and I couldn’t be more pleased with the end results,” Coach Woods said. “I figured it would be a fairly easy day, but they still had to go out and do what they needed to do and they did that (Monday).”

Johnson bowled in the final anchor position throughout the series and said her team showed well.

“As a senior, there is no better feeling to know I’ll my finishing my bowling career at the state tournament,” she said.

The fun didn’t end in the team tournament for the Cardinals with Andi Woods, Smith and Johnson qualifying for the individual state tournament.

“I’m super pleased with having three kids go through,” Coach Woods said. “It was a battle and we knew it would be a battle in our own team to see who bowls well and gets to move on. Even the kids who didn’t make it through bowled some of their best games.”

Ryplee Sunderman was one that Coach Woods mentioned by name as doing really well, rolling a 470 series to place eighth, a series Coach Woods said may have been the best of her life. Sunderman bowled a 170 and a 168 in her final two games.

Rylee Pulliam finished with a 442 for Clarinda and Kemper Beckel a 423, all in the top 11 in a field of 32 athletes.

Andi Woods led the Cardinals in the individual tournament, bowling a 169, a 193 and a 182.

“There was a lot of good competition in the individual games,” Andi Woods said, “and there were some good scores. It was a mental game for me too as I’m battling an injury, so getting second at districts is pretty good for me.”

Smith followed a 150 opening game with a 182 and a 190 to end in third.

“I’m very happy we’re going to state again and this is my first time (to qualify) individually,” Smith said. “We worked hard.”

Johnson earned the final qualifying spot, finishing with a 157 after a 181 and 180 in her first two games. Johnson and Beckel are the two seniors on this year’s team. The only Cardinal who competed Monday that doesn’t have state tournament experience is Pulliam, who is a freshman.

“Last year we didn’t have any expectations and we did well,” Johnson said. “I just want to do that again. Go in, have fun and don’t expect anything and hopefully it will end well.”

This has been a Cardinal team all season that hasn’t shied away from high expectations after returning everyone from last year’s state runner-up team. After earning the return ticket back to Waterloo, Coach Woods said it’s now just about performing their best.

“We just have to go and live up to expectations,” Coach Woods said. “We don’t expect to go back and get second. We would like to get second or first, but we just need to do the best we can.”

The team portion of the Class 1A state tournament is set for Monday, Feb. 20, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. Maple Lanes in Waterloo hosts the individual state tournament the following day.