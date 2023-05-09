The Clarinda girls golf team finished second at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, held Monday, May 8, at Majestic Hills in Denison.
The Cardinals finished the day with a team score of 409, losing to only Atlantic’s 383. The Cardinals were 12 strokes better than third-place Harlan. Shenandoah put up its best score of the season with a 439 to place seventh.
Three Cardinals and one Fillie athlete earned medalist honors, which required a top 12 finish.
Taylor Rasmussen led Clarinda with a 99 to earn eighth place in the field of 56. Teammate Gianna Rock shot a 100 to finish 10th and Tatum Watkins’ 101 gave her 11th. Molli Finn led Shenandoah with a 12th-place 101.
Belle Berg of Atlantic won the individual conference title with a 91. Kuemper’s Addy Beiter was runner-up with the same score. The champion Trojans had three of the top five in the field.
Kamryn McCoy’s 109 completed Clarinda’s team score for the tournament. Ally Johnson added a 112 and Jorja Brown a 121 for the Cardinals.
Trailing Finn for the Fillies was Ashlee Dinges with a 108, a 111 from Amelia Mattes and Sydney Edwards’ 119 to make up the team score for the day. Shenandoah’s other athletes in the field were Rachel Jones with a 124 and Taylor Henderson’s 132.
The Cardinals and Fillies travel to Red Oak Friday for a Class 2A Regional 1st round tournament.