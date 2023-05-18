Clarinda freshman Taylor Rasmussen’s 84 finished one stroke short of what she needed to earn a place at the Class 2A State Golf Tournament.

The top six move on and Rasmussen was seventh and one stroke behind sixth-place Regan Bernhardt of Van Meter. Rasmussen led the Cardinals to a fourth-place score of 392 at the Class 2A Regional Final Wednesday, May 17, at Carroll.

Roland-Story had the top two individual finishers and won the team title with a 348. Van Meter finished second with a 357 and also advanced to the state tournament.

Tatum Watkins was also in the 80s for the Cardinals, tying for ninth overall with an 89. Gianna Rock fired a 109 and Kamryn McCoy a 110 to complete Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals also finished the season with a 118 from Jorja Brown and Ally Johnson’s 124.