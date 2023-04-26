Taylor Rasmussen led the Clarinda girls golf team with a nine-hole score of 50, helping the Cardinals to a win at Creston Monday, April 24.

Rasmussen was one stroke behind Creston’s Mikaela Downing for medalist honors. Downing had just one teammate in the field, two short of what is needed to post a team score. The Cardinals finished with a 225.

Gianna Rock was next for the Cardinals with a 53. Jorja Brown put up a 60, while Kamryn McCoy and Paige McCoy shot matching 62s. Ally Johnson added a 64 for Clarinda.

The Cardinals return home Tuesday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual against Red Oak.