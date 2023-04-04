Gianna Rock’s 51 led the Clarinda girls golf team to a 214-241 win at Glenwood on Monday, April 3.

Rock tied Glenwood’s Faith Weber for low score, but the tiebreak went Weber’s way for medalist honors.

The other three scores that Clarinda used for its team score were all within five strokes of Rock while the Rams had just one additional score in the 50s.

Taylor Rasmussen was next for the Cardinals with a 53, Jorja Brown fired a 54 and Tatum Watkins a 56. The other Cardinals in the varsity lineup were Kamryn McCoy with a 58 and Ally Johnson with a 68.

Clarinda travels again Tuesday, taking on Shenandoah.