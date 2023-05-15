The Clarinda girls golf team advanced to a Class 2A Regional Final with a third-place finish at the Class 2A Regional First Round Tournament Friday, May 12, at the Red Oak Country Club.

The Cardinals shot a 411, matching Red Oak’s runner-up mark and trailing Kuemper’s 402. With Red Oak being the host and finishing second, the third-place team also advanced.

Shenandoah finished sixth overall with a 447.

The Cardinals advance to the regional final Wednesday, May 17, at the Carroll Municipal Golf Course, hosted by Kuemper.

Taylor Rasmussen led the Cardinals with a fourth-place score of 92. She was part of a three-way tie at that mark, one stroke behind runner-up Mary Stephens of Underwood. Kuemper’s Addy Beiter won the tournament with an 85.

Tatum Watkins was Clarinda’s second best finisher of the day with a 102, followed closely by Gianna Rock’s 103. Jorja Brown completed Clarinda’s team score with a 114.

Other scores for the Cardinals came from Kamryn McCoy with a 122 and Ally Johnson’s 129.

Molli Finn led the Fillies on the day with a 105. Ashlee Dinges was next with a 111. A 114 from Rachel Jones and Amelia Mattes’s 117 completed Shenandoah’s team score. Taylor Henderson also competed for the Fillies and finished with a 121.