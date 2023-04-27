The Clarinda girls tennis team easily passed one of its toughest tests of the season, earning an 8-1 home win over Red Oak Tuesday, April 25.

The Cardinals had little trouble winning all six singles matches, but all three doubles matches were quite close, with Clarinda winning two.

Clarinda’s top two doubles teams earned 8-6 victories, with Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley beating Tessa Rolenc and Merced Ramirez at No. 1. Clarinda’s Avery Walter and Brooke Brown were also a winner, beating Grace Wingfield and Kayden Wingfield.

Red Oak’s match win came at No. 3 doubles as Danique Dobbe and Abigail Johnson beat Clarinda’s Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill 9-7.

Five of the six singles matches went Clarinda’s way by a score of either 8-1 or 8-2. Cole, Hartley and Walter were all 8-2 winners at the top three positions, beating Ramirez, Rolenc and Grace Wingfield.

Nothwehr beat Kayden Wingfield 8-1 at No. 4 singles and Brown was an 8-1 winner over Dobbe at five.

The closest singles match came at No. 6 as Stogdill beat Johnson by an 8-4 count.

The loss was Red Oak’s second of the season, while Clarinda stayed unbeaten on the season ahead of a home dual Thursday against Harlan.