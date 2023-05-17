For the second year in a row, the Clarinda girls tennis team will play in the state team tournament.

The Cardinals had little trouble with Lewis Central in a 5-0 win Tuesday, May 16, in the Class 1A Region 1 final, played at Atlantic High School.

It was the second meeting of the season between the Cardinals and the Titans. The first had been in the season opener and an extremely close 5-4 win for Clarinda, easily the closest win of the year for the Cardinals. Lewis Central had also beaten Clarinda in tournament play to win the Hawkeye 10 Conference title May 3.

Tuesday was all Clarinda, though, with the Cardinals breezing through all six singles matches, without dropping a set. Clarinda won by a 5-0 score and the one singles match, that was called prior to completion, had Clarinda’s Brooke Brown at match point against Lewis Central’s Mallory Kjeldgaard.

Brown’s match had the closest set, as she rallied late for a 7-5 win, and was up 5-1 in the second set when the match was called. Brown’s match was called with Brown one point away from a win, because Emma Stogdill completed a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Lani Bergantzel at No. 6 singles to give Clarinda its fifth and final team point needed. Stogdill’s win was one of three results that Clarinda flipped from the dual meeting earlier this season.

“It was about staying focused,” Stogdill said. “I tried to move the ball back and forth and keep her moving.”

The next two closest sets happened at the top spot, as Taylor Cole earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over state singles qualifier and Hawkeye 10 singles champion Lanee Olsen at No. 1. Mayson Hartley gave Clarinda its first team point of the day, beating Oasis Opheim 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Avery Walter was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Lexi Opheim at No. 3 singles. Walter was looking forward to another chance to play Opheim after losing to her in March. Walter said that was a good match to win and advance to the state tournament.

“It means a lot (to advance back to team state) being a senior,” Walter said. “All three of us (seniors) get to go (to state) twice.”

Riley Nothwehr was involved in a lot of long points, but controlled her match against Brooklyn Damgaard, earning a 6-2, 6-2 win to give Clarinda a 4-0 lead in team points.

The dual win moves the Cardinals into a state quarterfinal Monday in Carroll against an opponent that won’t be determined until Saturday. Last season ended in the quarterfinal round and Nothwehr, the youngest of Clarinda’s six varsity athletes as a sophomore, was asked what must happen for her team to advance at least one step further this season.

“It’s about us all going in believing we can win,” Nothwehr said. “We need to be consistent and hit our shots.”

A win in Monday’s quarterfinal would advance the Cardinals to the team final four May 30 at Waukee Northwest High School.