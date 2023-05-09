The Clarinda girls tennis team wrapped up the regular season with a 7-2 home win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Monday, May 8.

Abraham Lincoln’s only two wins came from top player Jeena Carle, who beat Taylor Cole 8-0 at No. 1 singles and teamed up with Tegan Tindall for an 8-5 win over Cole and Mayson Hartley.

The rest of the wins belonged to Clarinda, many by wide margins.

Hartley beat Kylie Hansen 8-3 at No. 2 singles and Avery Walter was an 8-3 winner over Ella Boes at the third singles position.

Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill earned 8-2 wins at No. 4 and 6 singles, beating Tindall and Lydia Dix. Brooke Brown gave Clarinda its only 8-0 win of the day, beating Ella Schmitz at No. 5 singles.

In doubles, Walter and Brown were an 8-5 winner at No. 2 over Hansen and Boes, while Nothwehr and Stogdill beat Dix and Molly Romano 8-2 at No. 3.

Next for the Cardinals is the individual regional tournament Wednesday in Atlantic.