The Clarinda girls tennis team lost a total of six games in rolling past Harlan 9-0 Thursday, April 27, at home.

Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley both earned 8-1 wins at the top of the singles lineup, with Cole beating Erica Rust and Hartley downing Samantha Swensen. Cole and Hartley teamed up at No. 1 doubles to beat Rust and Swensen 8-1.

The rest of the singles matches were decided by 8-0 scores, with Clarinda’s Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Taylin Walter beating Scarlett McGuinness, Sydney Jones, Claire Schmitz and Anastacia Kay.

Avery Walter and Brown won 8-1 over McGuinness and Jones at No. 2 doubles, while Nothwehr and Taylin Walter beat Schmitz and Kay by an 8-2 score at No. 3.

Next for the Cardinals is a trip to Carroll Wednesday, where Kuemper will host the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament.