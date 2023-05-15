The Clarinda girls tennis team beat Atlantic 5-0 and then beat Shenandoah 5-0 Saturday, May 13, in Class 1A Region 1 regional team play in Atlantic.

The wins advance the Cardinals to the regional final, back in Atlantic, Tuesday against Lewis Central.

Clarinda made quick work of Shenandoah in the second round match. Taylor Cole earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Emma Olson at No. 1 singles and Mayson Hartley was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Brooke Hays at No. 2. Clarinda’s Avery Walter beat Abby Martin 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3, and Riley Nothwehr beat Auri Trowbridge 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.

The No. 6 singles match gave the Cardinals their fifth team point and ended the dual with Emma Stogdill beating Cadence Gough 6-1, 7-5.

The No. 5 match between Clarinda’s Brooke Brown and Shenandoah’s Gabi Jacobs was in a second set tiebreak when the dual was called. Brown had won the first set 6-3.

The Cardinals dropped one game in beating Atlantic in the first round dual to start the day.

Cole, Hartley, Walter and Brown all earned 6-0, 6-0 wins over Rio Johnson, Keira Olsen, Quincy Sorenson and Josephine Sorenson.

Nothwehr was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Jade Harter at No. 4.

Shenandoah’s first round win came over Southwest Valley earlier Saturday by a 5-1 score.

The Fillies earned five straight set victories at the No. 2 through 6 positions.

Hays beat Anjali Kathikar 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 and Martin was a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Ryanne Mullen at No. 3. Trowbridge beat Karissa Richey 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 and Jacobs was a 7-5, 6-1 winner over Maddie Bevington at No. 5. The dual ended with Gough beating Natalia Zimmerman 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6.

Southwest Valley’s only win came at No. 1 singles with Olson dropping a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Charlee Larsen.

Shenandoah’s second round loss ended their season.