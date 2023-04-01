Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley were unbeaten on the day, leading the Clarinda girls tennis team to a 5-4 home win over Lewis Central Thursday, March 30.

With the full lineup back from last year’s state qualifying team, the Cardinals boasted a slightly different lineup and needed to win two of the three doubles matches to earn the dual win, which they did.

Cole started the season at the number one singles position, while Hartley opened at number two and both opened with two wins. Cole beat Lanee Olsen 8-5, while Hartley earned an 8-5 win over Oasis Opheim. Cole and Hartley teamed up at number one doubles for an 8-6 win over Opheim and Lexi Opheim.

The other Cardinal win in singles came from Brooke Brown, who earned an 8-4 over Mallory Kjeldgaard at number five. Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill teamed up for an 8-5 win at number three doubles over Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel to secure the victory for the Cardinals.

Avery Walter opened the season at number three singles and lost 8-6 to Lexi Opheim. Walter and Brown fell 8-6 to Olsen and Kjeldgaard at number two doubles. Nothwehr dropped an 8-4 decision to Damgaard at number four singles and Stogdill lost 8-6 to Bergantzel at number six.

Clarinda continues Hawkeye 10 Conference play with road tests Monday against Glenwood and Tuesday against Shenandoah.