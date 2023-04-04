The Clarinda girls tennis team earned an easy 9-0 win over Glenwood Monday, April 3, with seven of the nine wins coming by an 8-0 count.

Glenwood won just three total games in the dual with two coming from Kate Hughes against Clarinda’s Riley Nothwehr at No. 4 singles. Clarinda’s Avery Walter and Brooke Brown’s match at No. 2 doubles was an 8-1 Cardinal victory over Hughes and Cora Pestel.

Everything else was a sweep for the Cardinals, starting with Clarinda’s Taylor Cole beating Josselyn Wallis at No. 1 singles, Mayson Hartley beating Pestel at number No. 2 and Cole and Hartley teaming up to beat Wallis and Kaitlyn Mullinax at No. 1 doubles.

Walter was an 8-0 winner over Mullinax at No. 3 singles. Brown and Emma Stogdill also earned 8-0 wins at the No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots over Regan Crane and Kenzie Peterson. Nothwehr and Stogdill teamed up at No. 3 doubles for an 8-0 win over Crane and Peterson.

The Cardinals are back on the courts Tuesday at Shenandoah.