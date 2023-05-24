For the first time in school history the Clarinda girls tennis team has advanced to the state semifinals. The Cardinals did it with a thrilling 5-4 win over Spirit Lake Monday, May 22, in Carroll.

Clarinda will finish its season Tuesday, May 30, in the Class 1A Final Four at Waukee Northwest High School. Clarinda will play Central Dewitt in a semifinal at 8 a.m., and then play in either the championship or third-place dual later in the day. Columbus Catholic of Waterloo and Pella are matched up in the other semifinal.

To advance to the semifinal round, the Cardinals had to beat Spirit Lake, who also came in unbeaten in dual play on the season. Three of the nine matches went to a third-set super tiebreak and, while the Cardinals won just one of those tiebreaks, it came in the final match and gave Clarinda the win.

It was Avery Walter and Brooke Brown who won the final match to secure the fifth team point needed for the Cardinals. They lost the first set by tiebreak to Catherine Straus, Spirit Lake’s top player, and Emma Straus, 7-3 in the tiebreak. Walter and Brown responded with a 6-2 win in the second set and then won the 10-point super tiebreak 10-4 to win the match.

Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley were also winners on the doubles court, beating Taylor Schneider and Abbie Oleson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill lost 6-4, 6-3 to Mikayla Mingus and Izzie Wycoff at No. 3 doubles.

Hartley, Walter and Brown were winners in singles, but Cole and Stogdill both split two sets before losing the third-set super tiebreak.

Hartley earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Schneider at No. 2 singles, Walter beat Oleson 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 and Brown was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Mingus at No. 5.

Cole dropped the first set 6-2 to Catherine Straus at No. 1, but came back with a 7-5 win in set two. Straus rolled in the super tiebreak, however, 10-2. Stogdill lost the first set 6-4 to Wycoff at No. 6, and then needed a tiebreak to win the second set 7-4. The super tiebreak went Wycoff’s way, however, by a 10-5 score.

Nothwehr lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 to Emma Straus.

The Cardinals have won all 13 duals they have played this season.