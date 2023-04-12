The Clarinda boys golf team traveled into Missouri Monday, April 10, and dropped a 159-180 decision against Maryville.

The Spoofhounds had two athletes shoot in the 30s, including Jacob Scott, who fired an even par 36 to win medalist honors.

James McCall led Clarinda with a 41. The other marks on Clarinda’s team score were also in the 40s, but were well behind McCall. Karsten Beckel was next for the Cardinals with a 45, followed by a 46 from Kort Neal and Brevin Coston’s 48.

Caden Butt fired a 50 and Manny Eberly a 53 to complete Clarinda’s varsity lineup.

The Cardinals return to the course Tuesday for their first 18-hole tournament of the season, at Shenandoah.