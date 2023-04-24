Clarinda has found its new head boys wrestling coach.

Colby Sorensen was approved by the Clarinda School Board Wednesday, April 12, as the district’s new head wrestling coach and elementary physical education teacher. He takes over for Jared Bevins, who leaves the district at the end of the current school year.

This is Sorensen’s first head coaching job, but he is very familiar with the Hawkeye 10 Conference. He is a 2017 graduate of Atlantic High School and then attended Northwest Missouri State in Maryville. His first assistant coaching job was at Glenwood, while he was a student teacher in the district. He spent the most recent season as teacher and coach in Red Oak. Sorensen said what he’s learned from Red Oak head wrestling coach Tiegen Podliska and Glenwood head wrestling coach Tucker Weber in a short time will help a lot as he takes over at Clarinda.

“One of the big things I learned was how to develop not only wrestlers, but individuals,” Sorensen said. “The higher level wrestlers are doing the right thing outside of school, and when they are in school, in the practice room and in all aspects of life. They are doing that not just when people are watching or when they want to succeed, but all the time. What I learned from (Weber and Podliska) is how to give kids the mindset to do that and to work hard.”

Sorensen said the tradition of Clarinda led him to interview for the positions and he said the atmosphere in the district drew him in.

“The elementary school was great,” Sorensen said, “and in looking at the coaching side, I thought the activities department as a whole has the right people in place across the board, not just in wrestling, to develop athletes for every sport and for all aspects of life. I wanted to be a part of what was going on there.”

The Cardinals are coming off a disappointing season that saw low numbers, but who they had on the roster showed quite a bit of success and they are all returning next year, led by two-time state qualifier Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes, who would have a favorite to qualify for his second state tournament if not for an injury sustained just before the district tournament.

“The goal is to have a competitive team,” Sorensen said, “and individual-wise our goal is to put kids out there to compete at a high level, whether it’s in the Hawkeye 10 or the state. (Clarinda’s) roster started to thin out a bit by the end of (last season), so we’ll look to get those kids back, and once we do that we’ll hit the ground running.”

The Cardinals finished the 2022/2023 season with a 6-14 dual record.