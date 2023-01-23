Clarinda hoops finishes week with sweep of Red Oak

The Clarinda basketball teams swept their rivals from Red Oak Saturday, Jan. 21, at Clarinda High School. The boys won 66-55, while the girls earned a 56-18 victory.

The boys game was quite close through most of the contest as the Cardinals led 21-15 after the first quarter, 35-30 at halftime and just 44-43 going into the final quarter. Clarinda was able to extend the lead late to improve to 7-8 on the season.

Tadyn Brown led Clarinda’s attack with 22 points and four rebounds. Wyatt Schmitt added 17 points, six boards and three assists and Creighton Tuzzio scored 16 points and contributed five rebounds. Isaac Jones just missed double figure scoring with nine points, but reached double figures on the glass, scooping up 13 rebounds, while also contributing three assists.

Max DeVries led Red Oak with 16 points.

Justus Fine scored the other two Clarinda points, while also contributing four rebounds. Andrew Jones also secured four rebounds for the Cardinals.

The Clarinda girls rolled from start to finish improving to 6-11 on the season.

The Cardinals led 14-4 after the first quarter, 26-9 at halftime and 39-15 after three periods of play.

Addy Wagoner led Clarinda’s offensive output with 12 points. Carsen Wellhausen added nine points, while Taylor Cole and Amelia Hesse contributed eight points each.

Bailey Nordyke and Kelby Gray finished with six points each for the Cardinals. Kylie Meier scored four points, Maddie Cole contributed two points and Jerzee Knight had one.

The Clarinda boys cross state lines to play Savannah, Missouri Tuesday while both Clarinda teams are home Thursday to take on East Mills.