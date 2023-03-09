Clarinda boys basketball said a final goodbye to a big senior group that has been instrumental in the program’s improvement over the last few years.

The program’s annual end-of-season banquet was held Wednesday, March 8, at Clarinda High School with head coach Rod Eberly saying this will be a hard senior group to replace — one that won 46 games in four years, including three straight double-digit win seasons.

It was an up and down season for the Clarinda boys basketball team. They started 3-0, but then fell to 4-7 before an 8-4 stretch to end the season at 12-11 overall. They finished 3-7 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.

Eberly said the team nearly reached 300 offensive rebounds for the season, one of the best marks in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They weren’t able to score consistently enough, however, to improve those win marks with Eberly saying it seemed like every night they would have a four or five minute stretch somewhere in the game when they couldn’t find a bucket.

Tadyn Brown, Isaac Jones and Wyatt Schmitt exit the program as multi-year starters. Brown earned second team all-conference honors from the Hawkeye 10, while Schmitt was an honorable mention all-conference selection.

Ethan McAndrews entered the starting lineup this season and Adam Johnson and Kade Engstrand were contributors off the bench. Brevin Coston and Anthony Webb earned a varsity suit after Christmas Break and were valuable contributors to the program as well.

The Cardinals also received the Distinguished Academic Achievement from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for a team GPA of 3.25 or above. Coston and Johnson earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Academic Award.

While this senior group has been a good one, Eberly said he’s also very excited about the future of the program. While a lot of athletes are going to step into new roles, he’ll have some valuable returners to lead the way and athletes off the program’s other two teams that had strong seasons with the junior varsity sporting a 10-10 record and the freshmen finishing 13-1.