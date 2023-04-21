The Clarinda girls tennis team won all six of its singles matches by 8-0 scores in cruising to a 9-0 home win over Atlantic Thursday, April 20.

None of the doubles matches were sweeps, however, but none were close either. Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley earned an 8-1 win at number one doubles over Rio Johnson and Keira Olsen before leaving to compete in Thursday’s track meet in Corning.

Avery Walter and Brooke Brown also posted an 8-1 win, beating Quincy Sorenson and Jade Harter at number two doubles. Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill battled to an 8-4 victory over Josephine Sorenson and Genevieve McCalla at number three to complete the sweep.

The Cardinal girls hit the road Monday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual against Creston.