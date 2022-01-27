Clarinda overpowers Mustang basketball

CLARINDA – All 10 Clarinda Cardinals who saw the floor scored and the Cardinal defense wouldn’t let the Shenandoah offense get anything going in a 57-18 win for the Cardinal boys basketball team Monday, Jan. 24.

The goal for Clarinda was to get out early against a Shenandoah team that played right with them in last month’s meeting. The Cardinal offense struggled, but they were able to take control, leading 11-4 after the first quarter and taking a double digit lead for good on a Cole Baumgart triple with 5:19 left in the first half.

Grant Jobe was the only player on either side to score in double figures as he led the Cardinals with 13 points and secured four rebounds. He was named the game’s Standout Athlete.

“We knew we wanted to put them down early,” Jobe said. “We came out, did that and then were able to bring everyone in in the second half.”

After scoring just 11 points in the first quarter, the Cardinals put up 25 in the second period and held a 36-11 lead at the break.

“The emphasis was to get out early,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We couldn’t hit a shot and that makes it tough. They packed it in pretty hard, but we found ways to attack the hoop a little better and get in a flow and once we did that it was the beginning of the end.”

Eberly said taking the ball away on the defensive end helped spark the offense as well.

“We went to a little press to get going a little more,” Eberly said. “We weren’t able to generate much offense against their zone and if you aren’t hitting shots they aren’t going to bring the zone out. We got our buckets in transition and got them in foul trouble early.”

The Cardinals led 47-16 after three quarters and pushed the lead to 35 to start the continuous clock in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Both teams were missing a starter. Cooper Neal didn’t play for Clarinda because of illness and Shenandoah didn’t have Zach Foster for personal reasons. Mustangs head coach Jay Soderberg said not having Foster -- the team’s leading scorer -- hurt and his team just couldn’t find any kind of offensive rhythm.

“We didn’t give up,” Soderberg said. “We’re already behind the 8-ball in the conference and when you take even more scoring out, it’s tough to fill in. We struggled rebounding, but defensively we played pretty well.”

Soderberg agreed that Clarinda’s transition game put it away.

“We can’t have live ball turnovers,” Soderberg said. “That’s what kills us. Any team that’s going to win games has to limit turnovers and make open shots. We did a pretty good job driving, but we have to have confidence to take and make open shots.”

Shenandoah was outrebounded more than two to one in the game with four Mustangs collecting three rebounds each being most on the team.

Nolan Mount scored six points to lead the Shenandoah offense. Beau Gardner, Clayton Holben and Mitchell Jones added three points each with Jones and Gardner controlling three rebounds and Jones adding three steals.

George Martin scored two points for Shenandoah and Camden Lorimor had one to go with three rebounds. Evan Holmes also collected three rebounds for the Mustangs, who fell to 3-15 on the season and 0-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Kade Engstrand was next behind Jobe offensively for the Cardinals with nine points. He added six rebounds. Tadyn Brown scored eight points and contributed four rebounds. Isaac Jones, Adam Johnson and Cole Baumgart scored six points each with Baumgart’s nine rebounds leading the Cardinals. Jones added seven rebounds and three steals and Johnson collected three rebounds.

Wyatt Schmitt pitched in with four points and five rebounds for Clarinda and Drew Brown finished with three points, three rebounds and five steals. Lance Regehr and Ethan McAndrews scored one point each.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Cardinals, who improved to 10-6 on the season and 4-5 in the conference.

Clarinda hosts Red Oak Friday while Shenandoah welcomes in Denison.