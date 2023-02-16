CLARINDA — For much of the first half, the Shenandoah boys basketball team hung right with Clarinda in a first round game of the Class 2A District 16 Tournament Monday, Feb. 13, at Clarinda High School.

The Cardinals made a push late in the first half and then pulled away after halftime for a 59-30 win over the Mustangs, advancing to a district semifinal Thursday, Feb. 16, at Treynor.

Clarinda led 12-6 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 17-7 on a Creighton Tuzzio 3-pointer 90 seconds into the second quarter. Shenandoah scored the next eight, however, with Blake Herold scoring and adding a free throw to cut Clarinda’s lead to 17-15 at the 4:01 mark of the second quarter.

Clarinda ended the half on a 14-4 run, however, and the Mustangs never recovered.

“We had (the game) right where we wanted it,” Shenandoah head coach Ryan Spiegel said. “We knew if we had any chance the game had to be in the 40s, probably. We didn’t want to run with these guys. We executed really well for about the first 14 minutes and did some good things. The guys kept battling, but we scored just 11 points in the second half and that’s not going to get it done.”

Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said his team hit a few big shots at the end of the first half and beginning of the second half and that helped his team get going.

“We knew Shenandoah would compete hard and that’s what happened,” Eberly said. “In the first half, I felt they physically and emotionally outplayed us, but we were able to hit some shots before half to get that lead. We switched up our defense a little in the second half and once we got out and ran and started pushing the ball, we were able to get into a rhythm on offense. That was the difference in the third quarter.”

Tuzzio hit a couple triples in the first 1:05 of the second half. He finished with four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points.

“They were trying to take Tadyn (Brown) and Wyatt (Schmitt) out of the game and they were stuffing up the paint,” Tuzzio said, “so someone had to hit some 3-pointers. It was about stepping up and hitting shots with confidence.”

Shenandoah’s Seth Zwickel connected on a 3-pointer in the final half minute of the third quarter to cut the Cardinal lead to 43-28, but Clarinda scored the first 14 points of the final quarter to make the final score lopsided.

“We got to a point where they knocked down some shots in the third quarter that they hadn’t made in the first half,” Spiegel said. “We had to extend our defense a little and do some things we really didn’t want to do that sped up the pace of the game so we could get back in it. When we play like that we have to make shots.”

Herold scored 12 points and collected six rebounds to lead the Mustangs in both categories. Although the program’s only senior didn’t play much this season because of an injury, Spiegel said he was a great leader for his young group.

“Blake epitomized what it means to be a leader in a program,” Spiegel said. “He has been nothing but positive to the guys and nothing but positive to me. He tries to be an example of what that kid looks like and losing him will be hard. He showed the kids what kind of work it takes to be in a position to be successful and it’s been fun for me to coach him.”

Zwickel added six points and five rebounds for Shenandoah, while Camden Lorimor contributed five points and four rebounds. Cole Graham scored three points and Gage Herron and Juan Cepeda finished with two points each with Cepeda collecting five rebounds and Herron three.

Shenandoah’s first season under Spiegel ended with a 2-20 record.

“If you grade the team on wins and losses then it wasn’t a great season,” Spiegel said, “but their attitudes and their improvement from game one to 22 (have been great). They have bought in and pushed each other and they want to do good things. Now we have the opportunity in the offseason to make those things happen.”

Tuzzio added six rebounds to his 16 points to lead the Cardinals. Kade Engstrand scored 12 points off the bench. Schmitt also reached double figures with 10 points while collecting four rebounds.

Brown scored seven points and finished with five assists and five rebounds for Clarinda. Isaac Jones ended with six points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Adam Johnson added four points and four rebounds. Andrew Jones and Justus Fine scored two points each, with Andrew Jones collecting four rebounds and Fine three. Anthony Webb also secured three rebounds.

The Cardinals improved to 12-10 on the season and now play Thursday at Treynor.

“They are a typical Treynor team,” Eberly said. “They play really good defense, have a couple really good players and a shot blocker in the middle. We’ll have to play really good defense. They make you earn everything you get at the hoop, so we’ll have to do a better job of not turning the ball over and executing what we want on offense.”