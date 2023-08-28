CLARINDA – The Page County Super Bowl trophy is staying in Clarinda for another season after the Cardinals earned a dominant 46-7 home win over Shenandoah Friday, Aug. 25, in the season opener for both teams.

It was Clarinda’s sixth straight win when the two teams matched up on the field and third time in that stretch the rivals met on the season’s opening week.

The game was won at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball as the Mustangs were held to just 103 yards of offense and the Cardinals rushed for eight yards per carry.

“We knew we had to dominate the line of scrimmage,” Clarinda co-head coach Conner Hanafan said. “They have some skill guys that can move and we knew we had to control the line of scrimmage and our guys did that. I’m super proud of them.”

Jade Spangler started his first game at quarterback for Shenandoah and had no time to get the ball out all night.

“We knew coming in that they would be big and physical on offense and defense, so that wasn’t a surprise,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “We just weren’t able to execute our stuff on either side of the ball. They were more physical and owned the line of scrimmage. Kudos to them, they came out and ran it right at us. We have to be more physical and clean a lot of things up on both sides of the ball.”

The Cardinals had the game’s first possession and grounded out an 11-play, 65-yard drive, all on the ground, with much of it run at a no-huddle tempo. Karson Downey scored from two yards out and added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

The Cardinal defense forced Shenandoah into a three-and-out and then drove right down the field again. This one was a six-play, 45-yard scoring drive, again all on the ground with Dominick Polsley scoring from six yards away. Downey added the two-point try.

The only turnover of the game came on Shenandoah’s first play on the ensuing drive when Karsten Beckel stepped in front of a deep pass by Spangler for an interception. The Cardinal offense then scored a third first quarter touchdown. Five rushes started the drive and then a play-action pass saw Noah Harris connect with a wide open Andrew Jones for a 22-yard touchdown and Clarinda led 24-0 after the first quarter.

Shenandoah took over in the final minute of the first quarter in Clarinda territory after a short kick. A pair of Treyten Foster runs picked up a first down and then Foster broke a 36-yard touchdown to cut Clarinda’s lead to 24-7.

The Cardinals scored two more touchdowns before half, however, to open up a 38-7 halftime lead. Downey broke off a 41-yard touchdown run and then Downey scored a receiving touchdown when he took a screen pass on fourth and long and turned it into a 30-yard score.

Harris added a rushing touchdown on Clarinda’s first drive of the second half to finish the scoring.

Harris completed four of six passes for 82 yards and the two scores. He also gained 40 yards on the ground with the touchdown. Downey also had a hand in three scores. He gained 82 yards on nine carries. Polsley only scored once, but led Clarinda’s ground game with 18 carries for 142 yards.

“It was amazing running the ball,” Polsley said. “I hadn’t had a chance to do much of that and it was great out there.”

Ratliff said his defense just couldn’t match Clarinda’s physicality.

“We didn’t align correctly early when they ran some unbalanced (formations) and that hurt us,” Ratliff said. “As the game went on, we got aligned better and made some plays. On the edge, we just couldn’t keep them contained in some areas. We have a lot to clean up and we have to be more physical in the box.”

Ethan Laughlin led Shenandoah’s defense with eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Cole Graham added 5.5 tackles and Gage Sample finished with five. Brody Cullin finished with 4.5 tackles and Trevein Thompson four.

Roger Williams is Clarinda’s co-head coach and runs the defensive side of the ball. He has been a part of several Page County Super Bowls and said it was good for the kids to be a part of this and made sure they knew how important this was.

“We told the kids it’s not about us and it’s not about them, it’s about the program,” Williams said. “It’s a big win to keep building the program. Each game is different and you have to prepare well. Our kids responded well in the preparation and did a great job.”

Williams’ defense attacked all night and held the Mustangs in check.

“We came up with a plan and worked on it all week,” Williams said. “Our defense, for the most part, did what they were supposed to do. (Cullin) is a great athlete and we tried to keep him away from the ball and keep the edge away for their quarterback. We were aggressive and attacked.”

Jase Wilmes and Polsley led Clarinda’s defense with 5.5 tackles each. Wilmes finished with four tackles for loss while Polsley had two. All five of Brayden Nothwehr’s tackles came in the Shenandoah backfield. Beckel added four tackles and had the interception.

Cullin led Shenandoah’s receivers with three catches for 41 yards as Spangler finished with 82 passing yards, completing 6 of 16 passes. Spangler led Shenandoah’s rushing attack with 26 yards on 11 carries. Shenandoah finished with less than one yard per carry as a team.

“We have some offensive weapons and have to make sure we can get them the ball in space,” Ratliff said. “We have to give Jade more time. We have to clean some things up on the offensive line and figure out some things blocking. There were some positives, we broke off a couple nice plays, but we have to capitalize on more of those.”

The Mustangs start the season 0-1 and come home for the first time this season Friday against West Central Valley. The Wildcats are also 0-1 coming off a 28-17 loss to Panorama.

A 1-0 Clarinda team makes the trip to Red Oak for another rivalry game as they face a Tiger team that fell 34-31 to Southwest Valley.