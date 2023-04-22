The Clarinda track and field teams have qualified eight events for the Drake Relays, while the Shenandoah teams will compete in three events.

The full list of high school qualifiers was released Saturday, April 22, with the high school events taking place April 27-29 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Clarinda senior Isaac Jones and sophomore Jerzee Knight have qualified in two individual events each.

Jones will compete in the high jump Thursday and then the long jump Friday.

Jones’ top high jump mark of the season is 6 feet, 7 inches, which ties him for fifth in the state through meets that took place Thursday. Jones enters the long jump at number six with a best leap of 22-8.25. Teammate and classmate Tadyn Brown will join Jones in the long jump. Brown’s leap of 22-3.25 is 10th best in the state.

Knight will compete in the long jump Thursday and then the 100-meter dash Friday.

Knight is tied for 12th in the 100 with a best time of 12.53 seconds while her best leap of 17-4 in the long jump ties her for 19th.

Clarinda’s other individual qualifier is senior Mayson Hartley in the 1,500-meter run. Hartley’s time of 4:58.96 gave her the last qualifying spot. She’ll run Saturday.

The Clarinda girls and boys will both compete in the 4x100 meter relay Saturday. The top 96 in the state qualify for the Drake Relays in this event and the Clarinda girls are 50th at 51.45. The team of Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke and Knight put down that time in Red Oak more than two weeks ago.

The Clarinda boys have the 66th best time in the state of 44.29. The team of Levi Wise, Brown, Cooper Phillips and Kaiden Roop put up the mark April 13, in Council Bluffs.

The Shenandoah boys join Clarinda in the 4x100 meter relay. On the final night of qualification Thursday at Southwest Valley, the team of Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Cole Graham and Alex Razee posted a time of 44.62, tying them for 85th in the state.

Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin and sophomore Chloe Denton will also compete in the Drake Relays.

Laughlin’s best throw of 167 feet has him 14th in the state and he’ll compete Friday.

Denton will also be in action Friday. Her 100-meter hurdle time of 15.70 from Southwest Valley Thursday has her 26th in the state.