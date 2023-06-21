CLARINDA – The Clarinda softball team started slowly, but a four-run third inning got the bats going and they took off from there in a 13-3 win over Red Oak on Tuesday, June 20.

The win ended a three-game slide by the Cardinals and head coach Brad Knight said it was nice to see the bats going again.

“We haven’t hit the ball well the last three games and we were due a break out,” Knight said. “The girls have been putting the time in in the cage and working on what we work on every day in practice. It was just a matter of time before we got rolling again.”

The bats were rolling up and down the order. Eight of the nine Cardinal starters had at least one hit. All nine scored at least one run, and five drove in runs with four athletes driving in multiple runs.

Trailing 3-1, Maddie Cole walked to open Clarinda’s third inning. After a pop out, Ryplee Sunderman walked and then Kaylah Degase singled in a run. Brynn isaacson was hit by a pitch, and then Presley Jobe singled in two. Isaaacson came around to score in the inning as well, with Clarinda leading 5-3 after three.

The Cardinals added a run in the fourth and then scored six in the fifth to nearly end the game there. Four straight one-out singles from Jobe, Lylly Merrill, Addison Wagoner and Annika Price started the inning. Cole walked and then Jerzee Knight and Sunderman singled. Degase added a triple to make it 12-3.

Wagoner drove in the clinching run in the sixth to end the game because of the run rule. Her final hit and RBI ended a three-hit, three-RBI night for Wagoner, which also saw her score a run.

“I was focused on hitting the first pitch,” Wagoner said. “That’s been my philosophy, if it’s down the pipe, I’m going to hit it.”

Wagoner’s teammates all were part of the success, too. Jerzee Knight, Degase and Jobe finished with two hits each. Sunderman drove in four runs, while Jobe and Degase added two RBIs each. Cole scored three times. Sunderman and Jobe both crossed the plate twice.

“Once we shut them down in the second inning,” Wagoner said, “we came together, hit the ball and strung some together.”

Meanwhile, Andi Woods had a strong effort in the circle for Clarinda. After giving up two runs and facing seven batters in the first inning, she kept the Tigers off-balanced the rest of the evening, giving up just three hits and one run over the final five frames.

“Andi started a little slow, but threw well,” Brad Knight said. “I told her before the game that the top of their order can hit it well. They strung some together early, but she calmed down and threw well the rest of the game.”

The win pushed Clarinda’s record to 15-12 overall and 9-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Conference leader Creston comes to town Thursday.