The Clarinda softball team earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference road win, beating Red Oak 6-4, while Clarinda baseball was unable to find enough offense to beat the Tigers, losing 3-1.

The Cardinal softball team found just enough offense to hold off a pair of Red Oak answers. Both teams scored a run in the first inning. For Clarinda, Ryplee Sunderman opened with a single and eventually scored on Presley Jobe’s single.

Clarinda scored twice in the fifth inning to Red Oak’s one. Brynn Isaacson led off the frame with a home run. Sunderman singled with one out and again scored on Jobe’s base hit.

The seventh inning saw Clarinda plate three runs and then hold on while the Tigers scored two in the bottom of the seventh. Maddie Cole’s bunt single started the inning. Jerzee Knight singled and then both scored on a double by Kaylah Degase. Pinch-runner Carli Kent then scored on Lylly Merrill’s single.

Red Oak scored twice in the final frame on two hits, a walk and two Clarinda errors, leaving two on base.

Sunderman, Jobe, Degase and Merrill all had two hits for the Cardinals, with Jobe and Degase driving in two runs each and Sunderman scoring twice while also stealing a pair of bases.

Addison Wagoner went the distance in the circle for the Cardinals, striking out five, while giving up seven hits, six walks and four earned runs.

On the baseball diamond, Red Oak’s Dawson Bond struck out 10 Cardinals in the complete game win.

Clarinda managed just three hits, one each from James McCall, Levi Wise and Karsten Beckel. Wise scored the only run in the fifth inning after the Tigers had scored all three of their runs.

Caden Butt struck out six Red Oak batters in the complete game loss. He gave up six hits, two walks and three runs, two earned.

Clarinda softball improves to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the conference, while Clarinda baseball dropped to 3-2 overall and in conference play. Clarinda softball hosts AHSTW Friday before traveling to the Atlantic Tournament Saturday. Clarinda baseball hosts Missouri Valley Saturday afternoon.