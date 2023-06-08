The Clarinda softball team traveled into the Des Moines metro area Wednesday, June 7, and dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Dowling Catholic 12-0 and 7-3.

The first game was called in the bottom of the third inning because of the run-rule, but the Cardinals battled in game two, staying close despite giving up a big inning early.

A five-run second inning gave the Maroons control of game two and Clarinda couldn’t find enough offense to come back. The Cardinals used single runs in the third and fourth innings after scoring one in the first to cut the lead to 5-3, but didn’t score again.

Two errors and a two-run triple supplied much of Dowling’s offense in the second inning.

Annika Price homered for Clarinda in the fourth. Andi Woods and Jerzee Knight scored the other two Clarinda runs, with Presley Jobe driving both in as part of her two-hit game.

Mallory Woods went the distance in the circle for Clarinda with only one of the seven Dowling runs being earned. She didn’t strike anyone out, but worked around nine hits and one walk.

Three big innings for the Dowling offense ended the first game early with the Maroons scoring six runs in the first, three in the second and three more in the third.

Knight, Jobe and Kaylah Degase produced the Clarinda hits with Degase’s being a double.

Lylly Merrill and Addison Wagoner split time in the circle for the Cardinals. Both were charged with six runs with only two of the six being earned.

The losses dropped Clarinda’s season record to 9-7. The Cardinals are on the road again Thursday as they return to Hawkeye 10 Conference play against Glenwood.