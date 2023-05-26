Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda softball team turned a close battle with Shenandoah into a 15-4 run-rule win with two huge innings late Thursday, May 25.

Shenandoah rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to tie the game, but Clarinda’s bats caught fire with a seven-run fifth inning. The Cardinals added four more in the next inning to end the game after six because of the run-rule.

“The girls stayed confident,” Clarinda head coach Brad Knight said. “We started to figure out that we had to wait back a bit. When we press, we don’t hit the ball really well and we talked about that and being patient.”

Jenna Burdorf started the game in the circle for the Fillies and gave up four first inning runs to the Cardinals. She settled down after that, retiring nine straight after a leadoff single in the second.

Going into the fifth, Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf decided to make a pitching change, bringing in Peyton Athen. After a comebacker to start the inning, the next eight Cardinals reached and seven of them scored, before the move was reversed.

“Going into the season we said we were going to split time with Peyton and Jenna,” coach Burdorf said. “We have full confidence in both and it didn’t work (Thursday). Jenna was throwing well and we had tied the game up, but we were confident in what Peyton has done the first two games and it felt like a good time to bring her in. Give Clarinda credit; they hit the ball hard and caught fire.”

Kaylah Degase and Annika Price had RBI hits in the fifth for the Cardinals and then Brynn Isaacson doubled off the top of the wall to bring in two, Maddie Cole tripled in a run and Addison Wagoner added an RBI single.

An error and three straight hits helped Clarinda start its four-run sixth inning.

“When we got runners on base that generated some excitement,” Knight said. “The girls understand what we’re trying to do and we ran with it (Thursday). That’s what we have been practicing.”

In all, the Cardinals had 14 hits for the game with Degase and Cole contributing three each. Degase scored three runs and drove in three runs. Cole drove in two and scored one. Price added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ryplee Sunderman and Jerzee Knight scored two runs each and Isaacson drove in a pair of runs.

The win was the first for Brad Knight as head coach, and he said it was nice to see the girls play well. He added they were going against a young Shenandoah team, who he feels is going to improve a lot over the course of the season, and his team has some things to work on.

“We didn’t play perfect,” he said. “We didn’t execute defensively a couple times and had some miscommunication a couple times, but we’ll get back and work on it. A win is a win, and we’ll build off of this.”

Lylly Merrill started in the circle and shutout the Fillies for five of her six innings. Overall, she struck out three, working around six hits, six walks and four earned runs.

Lynnae Green led Shenandoah’s bats with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Four other Fillies had a hit each with Alexis Schebaum hitting a double in the sixth innings.

“We hit the ball hard, we just didn’t get the ball to land,” coach Burdorf said. “We had a couple different girls hit the ball solidly in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning that didn’t get through or didn’t get down and that’s part of the game.”

Jenna Burdorf struck out three and was charged with nine runs, five earned, over five and two-thirds innings. Athen gave up four hits, two walks and six runs, four earned, in just a third of an inning.

Shenandoah falls to 0-3. While coach Burdorf said that’s not a great start, he’s happy with how his team is progressing.

“I told the girls after the game that we have played 20 innings and we have really only messed up four,” hesaid. “We have played 16 solid innings on defense. We need to find some more offense. We just have to minimize mistakes in the innings that start to go south.”

The Fillies are off until a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader Tuesday at St. Albert.

Clarinda improved to 1-1 with the win and hosts a tournament Saturday.