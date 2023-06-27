Clarinda softball beat Kuemper for the first time in a decade Monday, June 26, and then beat them again in Hawkeye 10 Conference games played in Carroll. The Clarinda baseball team also made the trip to Kuemper and earned a split with the sixth-ranked Knights.

Clarinda softball won 10-6 and 13-3, while Clarinda baseball opened with a 7-4 victory before losing 11-1.

The first softball game saw Clarinda give up a 6-1 lead when Kuemper tied the score with a five-run fifth inning. The Cardinals battled back, however, scoring twice in the sixth inning to take the lead and adding two more runs in the seventh.

Annika Price singled with two outs in the sixth inning. An error moved her to third before she scored on Maddie Cole’s single. Cole advanced to second on Jerzee Knight’s single and then scored on an error. It was another two-out rally in the seventh inning for Clarinda that started with a Lylly Merrill single. Addison Wagoner walked and then Price was hit by a pitch to load the bases. An error followed to score two.

The Cardinals took the lead with a five-run fifth inning that saw five straight Cardinals reach base to start the frame with a two-run double by Presley Jobe being the highlight.

The Cardinals finished with 10 hits with Knight and Brynn Isaacson supplying two each. Both scored a run and Isaacson drove one in. Jobe drove in two runs and scored another. Price, Cole and Kaylah Degase finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored each. Merrill and Ryplee Sunderman added a hit and a run scored and Wagoner finished with a run and an RBI.

Mallory Woods was the complete game winner in the circle, striking out six. She was charged with all six runs, two earned, giving up six hits and one walk.

Clarinda held a 5-3 lead after five innings of game two when the offense exploded for eight runs, earning the run-rule win.

Degase and Merrill had RBI doubles in the inning. Knight singled in two and scored twice in the inning. Sunderman had two hits in the inning, scoring once and driving one in. Isaacson and Jobe also drove in runs.

Clarinda scored twice in the first inning without a hit. Knight’s sacrifice fly brought in a run in the second and then Merrill and Wagoner had RBI singles in a two-run third that gave Clarinda its 5-3 lead.

Wagoner finished with three of Clarinda’s 15 hits in the game. She added two runs scored and an RBI. Knight, Sunderman, Isaacson, Merrill and Price all had two hits. Knight scored three times and drove in three runs. Merrill added two RBIs and two runs scored. Isaacson drove in two runs and scored another. Sunderman scored two and drove in one.

Cole had a hit and a run scored, Degase finished with a hit and an RBI and Jobe had an RBI and a run scored.

Andi Woods pitched all six innings for the Cardinals. She gave up three runs over the first two innings, but held the Knights in check after that, working around five hits and one walk. She struck out two.

The Cardinals improved to 18-12 on the season, 12-6 in conference play.

Clarinda baseball led throughout in winning the first game of the day with James McCall earning the complete game win on the mound. He struck out five, giving up eight hits, three walks and four runs, one earned.

The first five bats in the Cardinal order all had hits, with Tadyn Brown and Levi Wise scoring two runs each. Wise, Andrew Jones and McCall all drove in two runs. Cardinal hitters took eight walks and were hit four times in the game. Karsten Beckel, Caden Butt and Ronnie Weidman all scored a run.

Clarinda scored a run in the top of the first inning of the nightcap and then saw the Knights score at least one in each of the game’s five innings for the run-rule win.

Brown tripled and scored Clarinda’s only run. He was driven in by Cole Baumgart. McCall and Tuzzio had the only other hits in the game for the Cardinals.

Butt started the game on the mound and walked five Knights, giving up six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two. Anthony Webb and Cooper Phillips finished the game on the mound for Clarinda. Phillips struck out two in his 1 2/3 innings. He was charged with two runs, one earned. Webb gave up the other three runs in just 2/3 of an inning.

Clarinda finished the day with a 13-8 record, 10-8 in the conference.

Clarinda softball hosts a doubleheader against Underwood Wednesday. Both teams wrap up the regular season with home doubleheaders Thursday against Harlan.