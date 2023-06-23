The Clarinda softball team scored seven runs in the third inning and it stood up for a 7-4 win over Hawkeye 10 Conference leader Creston on Thursday, June 22.

The Cardinal baseball team wasn’t able to make it a sweep, however, losing 12-7 to the Panthers.

The softball team had other opportunities to get on the scoreboard, but scored all seven of their runs in the third. The game was scoreless when the inning started and after a flyout,

Maddie Cole walked and then stole second. She advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, which allowed Jerzee Knight to reach base. Knight made it to second base on Ryplee Sunderman’s fielder’s choice ground ball, which loaded the bases.

Kaylah Degase brought in the game’s first two runs with a double. Brynn Isaacson singled in a run and an error moved her to third and brought in Degase with the inning’s fourth run. Presley Jobe singled in a run and then Lylly Merrill and Addison Wagoner singled to load the bases again. Annika Price singled in two to make the score 7-0.

The Cardinals had at least one base runner in each of the next three innings but couldn’t add to their lead.

Creston, meanwhile, left five on base over the first two innings against Clarinda starting pitcher Mallory Woods. She gave up just one hit over the next two innings before they got to her in the fifth.

The first seven Panthers reached, and while one was thrown out on the bases, a three-run home run by Jersey Foote brought Creston to within 7-4. Andi Woods came on in relief and struck out two to end the inning and keep Clarinda’s lead at three.

Creston had a runner thrown out at the plate and left another on third in the sixth inning before Andi Woods pitched a perfect seventh to give the Cardinals their first win over Creston in 20 years.

Degase finished with three hits for the Cardinals. She drove in two and scored a run. Jobe and Price added two hits each. Price drove in two runs and Jobe drove in one and scored another. Isaacson finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Sunderman and Merrill added a hit and a run scored.

Mallory Woods earned the win, giving up four hits and four runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings. She struck out two. Andi Woods struck out four over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Cardinals improved to 16-12 on the season and 10-6 in the conference.

While Cardinal softball beat a team they are looking up at in the conference standings, Clarinda baseball lost to a team they are looking down upon.

Creston scored eight runs over the third and fourth innings to lead 8-3. The Panthers extended the lead to 12-3 over the fifth and sixth innings before Clarinda put up four in the home sixth for the final margin.

Cole Baumgart and Ronnie Weidman led the Cardinal bats with three hits each. Weidman doubled and drove in two runs while also scoring once. Baumgart drove in a run.

Tadyn Brown, Levi Wise and Andrew Jones added a hit each with all three also scoring a run for Clarinda. Wise drove in two and Brown one.

Creighton Tuzzio struck out six Panthers over four innings on the mound, but also gave up six hits and eight runs, four earned. Wise came on in relief and struck out three over three innings. He gave up just one hit, but walked three and was charged with four runs, one earned.

The Cardinals fell to 12-7 on the season, 9-7 in the conference.

Both Clarinda teams travel into central Iowa to play a pair of games Saturday.

Clarinda baseball plays in the Prange Classic in Saydel and has games scheduled against Coon Rapids-Bayard and Alta-Aurelia. Clarinda softball travels to Pella Christian Saturday to play the host Eagles as well as Des Moines Christian.