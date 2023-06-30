The Clarinda softball team reached the 20-win mark of the season in a home doubleheader sweep of Underwood Wednesday, June 28.

The Cardinals won the opening game 16-6 in five innings and took the nightcap by an 8-2 score.

Presley Jobe recorded the 100th hit of her career and Addison Wagoner, Kaylah Degase and Annika Price all homered in the sweep.

The three home runs all came in the opening game as the Cardinal bats put up four runs in the second inning to cut into an early 5-0 Underwood lead. The Cardinals then scored nine runs in the fourth before adding three in the fifth to earn the run-rule win.

Wagoner’s home run — the first of her varsity career — came in the second inning while Degase and Price both went deep in the fourth. The trio combined for 11 RBIs, with Wagoner finishing with five and two runs scored. Degase and Price both drove in three, with Price scoring twice and Degase once.

Jobe joined Wagoner with a three-hit game to reach the milestone. Jobe scored three times, stole three bases and drove in a pair of runs. Brynn Isaacson also had a double and scored two runs. Jerzee Knight recorded three stolen bases.

Lylly Merrill was the complete game winner in the circle for Clarinda. After struggling in the first two innings, she limited the Eagles to one run on two hits over the final three frames. She struck out four in the win.

The Cardinal bats kept up the momentum early in game two with the first seven reaching base in a five-run first inning. Merrill had a two-run single in the frame. The first five that came to the plate all scored. Price and Maddie Cole had RBI hits in Clarinda’s three-run third inning.

Wagoner pitched all seven innings in the win, striking out four. She allowed seven hits, two walks and two earned runs.

Merrill and Knight had two hits each in the win. Merrill and Cole drove in two runs and Jobe scored twice. Price and Knight both had doubles.

Clarinda wraps up the regular season with another home doubleheader Thursday, this one against Harlan.