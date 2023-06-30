The Clarinda softball team completed the regular season with a home sweep of Harlan, while the Clarinda baseball team split with the Cyclones Thursday, June 29.

Clarinda baseball won the opener 8-5 before dropping a 7-6 decision in the nightcap, wrapping up the regular season at 14-9 overall and 11-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Clarinda softball won its eighth consecutive game to enter regional play with a 22-12 record. The Cardinals completed conference play at 14-6.

The softball opener saw the Cardinals take control with a six-run third inning to lead 7-1. After Harlan cut the lead to 7-4 in the fifth, Clarinda answered with four.

Jerzee Knight, Ryplee Sunderman, Kaylah Degase and Annika Price all had two hits for the Cardinals. Knight scored three times and drove in three runs. Sunderman also drove in three, while Degase and Price drove in one run each. Price, Degase and Sunderman all scored a run.

Maddie Cole doubled and scored a run for Clarinda. Andi Woods added a hit, two RBIs and a run scored, while Lylly Merrill also finished with one hit.

Mallory Woods opened the game in the circle for Clarinda and struck out two over 4 1/3 innings. She gave up eight hits, one walk and four runs, three earned. Addison Wagoner came on in relief and struck out three in 2 2/3 innings, giving up just four hits and one earned run.

After giving up three runs in the first inning of the nightcap, the Cardinals scored five times in the first inning, three more in the second and then two in the third to lead 10-3. After the Cyclones got one run back in the fourth, Clarinda scored four times in the fifth to end the game early.

Sunderman and Merrill led the Clarinda bats with three hits each. Merrill drove in three runs and Sunderman two. Both scored a run. Price homered in the game. Degase and Presley Jobe added two hits each, with Degase scoring three times and driving in a run. Jobe scored twice and drove in two. Brynn Isaacson and Knight added a hit each. Knight scored three runs and stole three bases. Isaacson scored once.

Andi Woods was the complete game winner in the circle for Clarinda. She worked around seven hits and four walks, giving up four runs, one earned, in five innings.

A three-run first inning gave Clarinda baseball a lead they never gave up in the opening game of their doubleheader.

Five different Cardinals had a hit while the team also waited out eight walks.

Levi Wise drove in two runs, while Andrew Jones and Caden Butt added an RBI each for the Cardinals. Tadyn Brown and James McCall scored two runs each. Ronnie Weidman, Creighton Tuzzio, Wise and Jones all scored a run.

Karsten Beckel struck out six over five innings on the mound for the Cardinals. He was charged with four runs, three earned. Tuzzio struck out two in a two-inning save, giving up just one run in the seventh.

The Cyclones pushed across a run in the top of the seventh to edge the Cardinals 7-6 in the nightcap. That came right after a three-run sixth for the Cardinals that tied the game after they trailed 6-1 early.

Clarinda finished with six hits from six different athletes. They again waited out eight walks. Brown and Baumgart scored two runs each, with Leland Woodruff and Cooper Phillips both crossing the plate once. Baumgart, Jones, McCall and Anthony Webb all had RBIs for Clarinda.

Wise started on the mound and gave up six runs, three earned, in three innings. Webb struck out eight in four innings of relief, giving up just the final run.

Both teams now have several days off before beginning postseason play. Clarinda baseball hosts a second round district game Wednesday, while Clarinda softball hosts Shenandoah in the regional opener Thursday.