It was a three-game day Saturday, June 10, for Clarinda softball at the John Stephens Classic in Creston, and the Cardinals finished 1-2.

Clarinda softball opened the day with a 10-0 loss to Ankeny. The Cardinals then beat East Union 14-2 before losing 9-7 to Knoxville in the nightcap.

The last game saw Clarinda overcome a 9-0 deficit to get right back into it before it was called because of darkness after six innings.

Clarinda scored its first two runs in the fourth inning, added two more in the fifth and then scored three in the sixth after giving up a seven-run first frame.

Addison Wagoner and Maddie Cole had two hits each to lead the Cardinals from the bottom of the batting order. Cole drove in a pair of runs. Brynn Isaacson scored twice for Clarinda and added a hit. Annika Price and Jerzee Knight both doubled and scored. Price added an RBI. Janessa Woolsey recorded a hit and an RBI.

Andi Woods pitched the first two innings for Clarinda and was charged with eight runs before Lylly Merrill came on and kept her team close, giving up just two hits and one earned run over the final four innings.

Clarinda had the big inning early in its win over East Union. The Cardinals scored eight runs in the first inning and scored at least one in each of the next three to end the game early.

Wagoner gave up just two hits while striking out four in the complete game win in the circle for Clarinda.

Knight homered as part of a two-hit, two-RBI game for the Cardinals. Cole tripled, scored three times and drove in three runs. Merrill had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs. Presley Jobe and Kaylah Degase each scored twice. Jobe produced a hit and an RBI as well. Woods added a hit and a run scored. Carli Kent stole two bases and scored once.

Clarinda opened its day with a run-rule loss to the Class 5A Hawks.

Ankeny scored in four of the six innings against Cardinal pitcher Mallory Woods, who struck out one.

Jobe and Isaacson recorded the only two hits for Clarinda, both against Ankeny relief pitcher Kendra Winfrey, one of three Hawks to pitch in the game. Clarinda batters struck out 13 times in five innings.

The Cardinals finished the day with an 11-9 record. They play twice more Monday in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader at Denison.