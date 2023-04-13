The Clarinda girls tennis team earned its third consecutive 9-0 sweep of the season Tuesday, April 11, at Southwest Valley.

The Cardinals had little trouble securing each of the nine wins, with Emma Stogdill’s 8-3 victory over Natalia Zimmerman at number six singles being the closest match of the dual.

The Cardinals earned 8-0 sweeps at the top two doubles positions, with Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley beating Charlee Larsen and Ryanne Mullen at the top spot and Avery Walter and Brooke Brown beating Anjali Kathikar and Maddie Bevington at number two.

Stogdill and Riley Nothwehr earned an 8-1 win over Zimmerman and Karissa Richey at number three doubles.

Hartley, Walter and Brown earned 8-1 victories in singles play for Clarinda, with Hartley beating Kathikar at number two, Walter downing Mullen at three and Brown defeating Bevington at five.

Cole and Nothwehr were 8-2 winners in singles play. Cole beat Larsen at number one and Nothwehr defeated Richey at four.

Next for the Cardinals is tournament play Saturday in Atlantic.