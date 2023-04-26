For the fifth consecutive time out the Clarinda girls tennis team was a 9-0 winner, this one taking place Monday, April 24, in Creston.

An 8-3 win for Clarinda’s Brooke Brown at number five singles over Brooklyn McKinney was the closest match of the day. The rest of the singles matches went Clarinda’s way by a score of either 8-1 or 8-2.

Taylor Cole, Mayson Hartley and Emma Stogdill were all 8-2 winners. Cole beat Caitlin Bruce at No. 1, Hartley downed Josie Mahan at No. 2 and Stogdill was a winner over Abbie Wheeler at No. 6.

Avery Walter put up an 8-1 win over Ava Adamson at No. 3 for the Cardinals and Riley Nothwehr also won 8-1, beating Sasha Wurster at No. 4.

Clarinda’s top two doubles teams produced a pair of 8-0 decisions. Cole and Hartley beat Bruce and Mahan at the top spot while Walter and Brown didn’t drop a game against Adamson and Wurster at No. 2.

Nothwehr and Stogdill completed the team sweep with an 8-2 win over McKinney and Wheeler at No. 3.

The Cardinals come home Tuesday to take on Red Oak.