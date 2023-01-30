Clarinda to host state qualifying bowling tournament

The Clarinda bowling teams will host a Class 1A State Qualifying Meet Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Frontier Lanes in Clarinda.

While Clarinda is at home, the Shenandoah bowling teams will travel to northwest Iowa for their state qualifying meets.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association released state qualifying meet assignments Thursday, Jan. 26, for all three classes. Girls tournaments will take place Feb. 13, and the boys tournaments Feb. 14. For the second straight season, the state qualifying tournament will consist of a team tournament and an individual tournament.

Shenandoah will travel to Locomotion Lanes in Sanborn, hosted by Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. North Iowa, OABCIG and Pocahontas Area as well as the Emmetsburg girls and Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys are also in the field.

Clarinda will host Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Red Oak as well as Clarke, Lamoni, Lenox and Mount Ayr.

The top team in each team tournament will qualify for the state team tournament while the top four individuals move on to the individual tournament. Both the team and individual tournament take place the following week in Waterloo.